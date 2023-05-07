This Tesla Model Y owner has been keeping us apprised of his ownership experience over the course of a full year. Now it's time for his one-year long-term review. Should you consider a Model Y?

The Tesla Model Y is the most popular EV in the US and one of the most popular cars in the world. It's interesting that this came to be when it was quite pricey for most of its existence. However, Tesla closed out 2022 and started 2023 with massive discounts to its vehicle lineup, with the Model Y seeing some of the biggest price cuts. Sadly, the price has gone back up a bit as well.

Today, you can get into a new Model Y for as little as $47,240, though you'll have to spend just over $50,000 to into the Long Range version. The cheapest Model Y has 279 miles of EPA-estimated range compared to the Long Range version's 330. Keep in mind that the prices listed here don't factor in any potential incentives or tax credits.

While $50,000 is a lot of money, the Model Y costs about the same as the price of the average new car in the US today. Moreover, it's less expensive than all other luxury electric crossovers for sale on our shores and cheaper than many competing non-luxury electric crossovers.

Now that you know the basics, the questions still remain: Why is the Model Y the most popular EV in the world, and is it really worth the money? More importantly, will it actually save you money? Is it time for you to consider buying a Tesla Model Y?

YouTube influencer Kevin The Tech Ninja provides the following topics and timestamps to give us an idea of what to expect from the video. This way, you can zero in on what's most important to you. However, at just 12 minutes, the whole video is worth the time it takes to watch.

0:00 Intro

0:39 Price

3:08 Range

4:05 Charging

5:03 Mobile Charger

6:00 Tesla App

6:41 Interior

7:42 White Seats

8:51 Bluetooth Audio

9:40 Practicality

Are you a fan of the Tesla Model Y? Does its new, lower price make it more appealing? Which Model Y rivals do you think are worth considering? Share your stories and help out prospective owners by leaving your thoughts and words of wisdom in the comment section below.