Plug-in electric car sales in China continue to increase, and March brought another solid result, indicating that electrification is going mainstream.

According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 563,334 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in China in March, which is 23 percent more than a year ago.

More importantly, the market share of rechargeable cars improved to 34 percent, so more than one-third of the total volume.

Even more impressive is that all-electric cars represent 24 percent of the total number of new registrations, so almost one in four.

Results for the month:

BEVs: *398,000 and 24% share

PHEVs: *166,000 and 10% share

Total: 563,334 (up 23% year-over-year) and 34% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-in electric car sales in China – March 2023

So far this year, more than 1.36 million new plug-in electric cars were registered in China (up roughly 22 percent year-over-year), which is about 33 percent of the total volume.

Results year-to-date:

BEVs: about *0.91 million and 22% share

PHEVs: about *0.46 million and 11% share

Total: 1,368,677 (up 22% year-over-year) and 33% share

* estimated from the market share

For reference, in 2022, over 5.92 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in China (83 percent more than in 2021).

Model rank

One of the most interesting findings is that the list of the 10 most registered cars in China was dominated by plug-ins in April, with the Tesla Model Y at the top (for the third time ever, thanks to 54,937 registrations).

Then we can see four BYD models (Qin Plus family, Song family, Yuan Plus, and Dolphin) and only two conventional models (Volkswagen Lavida #7 and Nissan Sylphy #8). This is a major shift when plug-ins and, specifically, all-electric models are selling better than internal combustion engine cars in China.

Top 10 plug-ins for the month:

Tesla Model Y: 54,937 BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV): 40,215 BYD Song Plus (BEVs + PHEVs): 40,114 BYD Yuan Plus (aka Atto 3) BEV: 27,907 BYD Dolphin: 27,687 GAC Aion S: 26,392 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV: 23,159 Tesla Model 3: 21,726 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV): 13,834 GAC Aion Y: 13,267

After the first three months, the BYD Song Plus remains at the top with a huge advantage over other models, but it's no longer the best-selling one.

Top 10 plug-ins year-to-date:

BYD Song Plus (BEVs + PHEVs): 142,379 Tesla Model Y: 94,647 BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV): 79,239 BYD Yuan Plus (aka Atto 3) BEV: 72,683 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV: 69,842 BYD Dolphin: 67,658 GAC Aion S: 48,310 Tesla Model 3: 42,782 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV): 38,314 BYD Tang (BEV + PHEV): 32,873

* BEV and PHEV versions of the same models were counted together in the source.

Brands

BYD is the most popular brand and automotive group in China, although, after March, its advantage slightly decreased. Meanwhile, Tesla surged and now occupies the second position.

Top brands by share in the plug-in segment year-to-date:

BYD: 36.4%

Tesla: 10.0%

SAIC-GM-Wuling: 5.9%

GAC Aion: 5.9%

Changan: 4.5%

Li Auto: 3.9%

Top automotive groups by share in the plug-in segment year-to-date: