Deliveries of NIO's coupe-style SUV, the EC7, have officially commenced. For now the EC7 is only on sale in China, however it's expected to make it over to Europe in just a few months time. The luxury SUV is one of the most aerodynamic vehicles on sale, with a drag coefficient of just 0.23 Cd.

The EC7 is available with a choice of either a 75 kWh, 100 kWh, or 150 kWh battery pack. The CLTC ranges for each are 304 miles, 395 miles, and 584 miles respectively. Bear in mind CLTC figures are usually 30-40% higher than EPA ranges.

The EC7 starts at the equivalent of $70,000 in China. A Polestar 3 rival, the EC7 comes standard with a panoramic sunroof, Smart Matrix LED headlights with LiDAR and a 16-inch central infotainment screen. The top-trim dual-motor AWD EC7 produces 643 hp and can sprint from 0-60 mph in just 3.8 seconds.

As well as the EC7, NIO also sells the ET7 luxury sedan as well as the Model 3-rivaling ET5. Other models include the EC6 crossover and the full-sized ES8 SUV.

NIO is rapidly expanding in Europe. The Chinese automaker initially started sales in Norway in 2021, and has since expanded to Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden. Later this year NIO will launch in the UK. Meanwhile, the automaker reportedly wants to enter the US in 2025.

It will be interesting to see if NIO succeeds in the American market, with Chinese brands tending to struggle in the US unless they're masked by subsidies. For example, Geely achieves strong US sales through Volvo/Polestar. However, if it was to launch Geely branded vehicles in the North American would it achieve similar sales success? We doubt it. Still, NIO's reputation for quality and innovation should help matters.