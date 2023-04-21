This week, we have news on new EVs including the BMW i7 M70, Polestar 4, VW ID.7, oh, and some updated US EV Tax Credit rules: Our Top EV News for the week of Apr 20, 2023.

BMW I7 M70

The 2024 BMW i7 M70 xDrive, unveiled by BMW M, stands as the most powerful electric model in the lineup, boasting 650 hp and 811 lb.-ft of torque from two electric motors. Accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, it follows the i4 M50 and iX M60 as the third all-electric performance model.

Set to debut at Auto Shanghai and launch globally in late 2023, the i7 M70 xDrive features M Sport Boost, M Launch Control, and a 155 mph top speed, with a 295-mile estimated range for everyday use. The striking exterior design and updated BMW Operating System 8.5 with QuickSelect emphasize performance and user experience. Pricing details remain undisclosed.

Updated Tax Rules

One of the most exciting/controversial stories this week was related to the updated Federal Tax Credit rules and which EVs qualify. The list is short …

Polestar 4

Introducing the Polestar 4, an electric performance SUV coupé that blends comfort and speed seamlessly. Constructed on the Sustainable Experience Architecture platform, this vehicle features impressive aerodynamics, a spacious interior, and stands as the brand's fastest production car, achieving 0-60 mph in just 3.8 seconds with a 544 hp maximum output.

Available in both single- and dual-motor versions, the long-range dual-motor model targets a 347-mile range, while the single-motor variant aims for a 373-mile range. Equipped to support 200 kW DC and 22 kW AC charging, the Polestar 4 also incorporates bi-directional charging capability.

VW World Premiere

Volkswagen has introduced the ID.7, its first global electric upper mid-size vehicle, equipped with a 210 kW motor, 435-mile range, and 200 kW charging capacity. The nearly five-meter-long car is designed for long-distance travel, featuring a spacious interior and advanced technologies.

Launching in Europe and China this year, and in North America in 2024, Volkswagen aims to lead Europe's electric market by 2026 and produce exclusively electric vehicles in Europe by 2033, targeting an 80% electric car share by 2030.

