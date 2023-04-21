Marin's Rift Zone E Electric MTB Is Ready To Hit The Trails

Marin has recently introduced an addition to their line of mountain bikes by unveiling the Marin Rift Zone E. This new e-bike model draws inspiration from the successful Rift Zone 29 Trail Bike and features a 29-inch wheelset. However, the Rift Zone E boasts an enhanced travel capacity of 140mm, making it well-balanced and suitable for a wide range of terrain types.

Marin's latest eMTB, the Rift Zone E, comes in three different aluminum variants. Shimano's newest EP6 and EP801 Motors are used in all three versions, providing riders with strong and dependable pedal assistance. Aside from superior motor technology, each model has a maximum battery capacity of 630 Wh, guaranteeing that riders can cover the distance without fear of running out of juice. This is especially crucial for extended rides or while traversing difficult terrain.

The Marin Rift Zone E is a dependable and strong solution for mountain bikers of all skill levels, thanks to its robust aluminum construction, cutting-edge motor technology, and adequate battery capacity. Its balanced design and increased suspension travel make it an appealing option for riders who love exploring various terrain, and the number of versions offered guarantees that a Rift Zone E is accessible to meet a wide range of budgets and skill levels.

In terms of technology, Marin's latest eMTB model, the Rift Zone E, is designed for trail riding and comes equipped with a linkage-driven single-pivot suspension platform that Marin calls MultiTrac. This system delivers 140mm of rear wheel travel and is complemented by a travel-matched 140mm fork with a 42/44mm offset.

The Rift Zone E features a less aggressive geometry than its longer-travel sibling, the Alpine Trail E which we talked about previously. This means that the Rift Zone E is better suited for technical trails with moderate drops and jumps. Given the more trail-focused configuration, the Rift Zone E is better suited to conquering tricky trails with an emphasis on speed and efficiency rather riding harsh terrain and landing jumps.

In terms of availability, the starting price for the Rift Zone E is $4,499 USD, making it an excellent choice for riders looking for a high-quality eMTB that won't break the bank. The range of models available ensures that there is a Rift Zone E to suit a variety of budgets and preferences, while the advanced motor technology and ample battery capacity make it a reliable and powerful option for riders of all levels.