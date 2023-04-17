Dutch ID Presents The No-Frills Flow Commuter E-Bike

Dutch ID is an electric bike manufacturer that's proudly 100-percent made in Holland. With an impressive selection of e-bikes on offer, the brand focuses primarily on city dwellers, with its clean, elegant, and chic styling. For its newest model called the Flow, the brand has leveraged on the same clean styling, but has accessibility in mind.

First and foremost, Dutch ID focuses on a low-maintenance design, tried and tested technology, and a universally accessible frame. The bike's aluminum frame has a traditional construction and is offered in either step-through (for ladies) and step-over (for the men) versions. Dutch ID has decided to keep things barebones here, packaging the Flow as a no-frills commuter. The brand does, however, offer accessories such as luggage racks and baskets, for those looking to eke out a tad more practicality from the bike.

The Dutch ID Flow e-bike comes with the Bosch Active Line Plus mid-motor, which is neatly integrated into the frame and suitable for short to medium distances. It features a small 400-Watt-hour battery as standard, emphasizing its intended use. However, aftermarket options of 500 and 625 Wh are also available for those looking for extended range. The e-bike is also equipped with hydraulic disc brakes for reliable stopping power and Enviolo's seamless geared hub.

Other features include an integrated rear light with brake light functionality. This is particularly useful for improving visibility to other road users, especially at night. On top of that, the bike rolls on thick 62-millimeter wide tires, which should do an adequate job of compensating for the lack of suspension. That said, this bike is designed primarily for on-road use within the city. As for pricing and availability, Dutch ID is offering the Flow e-bike starting at 3,999 Euros, or approximately $4,440 USD. As mentioned earlier, the Dutch ID Flow is completely built and assembled in the Netherlands.