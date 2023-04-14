Ibis is a popular, albeit boutique bicycle manufacturer known mostly for its fancy mountain bikes. The brand has built quite a following over the years, and is mostly characterized by its streamlined frame designs and high-end builds. The brand also has quite an impressive electric mountain bike in the form of the Oso, a long-travel, electric enduro bike packing some nifty tech.

Having said that, current Ibis owners are treated to a rather generous seven-year warranty on the frame, wheels, and rims. Naturally, warranties are many a treasured thing, as they pretty much signify a brand's commitment in ensuring that their products are of top-notch quality. Well, Ibis certainly has a lot of faith in its products, as it has just announced that moving forward, it'll be guaranteeing its frames, rims, and wheel sets for life. Of course, as is the case with all "lifetime warranties," there are a few caveats to take note of.

For starters, the announcement is retroactive only to a certain extend – only up until January 1, 2023. So if you bought your Ibis bike – electric or otherwise – in 2023, you're in for a treat. However, folks who purchased their Ibis bikes from December 31, 2022 and prior are only covered by the previous seven-year coverage. On top of that, owners of the new Ibis Oso electric mountain bike will have to rely on the standard manufacturer warranty of Bosch for the bike's Performance Line CX system. For reference, Bosch offers a two-year warranty on its e-bike systems, excluding the battery.

As for Ibis' lifetime warranty, it covers the frame, wheelset, and rims – components which usually see the most abuse when ridden hard on the trails. Nevertheless, Ibis has made it clear that warranty only covers manufacturing defects when it comes to workmanship. It's obviously common sense that damage resulting from accidents – such as casing a jump, crashing into a tree, or riding straight into a car – aren't covered by the lifetime warranty.