New Virvolt 900 E-Bike Motor Focuses On Repairability And Versatility

While most new e-bike systems are far more efficient and powerful than ever before, they're not exactly the most sustainable when it comes to repair and maintenance. For example, if something within the motor is damaged, chances are you'll be forced to replace the entire thing altogether. Luckily, there are a few manufacturers out there with sustainability and longevity in mind.

Take, for example, Virvolt, ta French manufacturer with a motor designed to be durable, and more importantly, repairable. The brand's newest motor, the Virvolt 900, is precisely this, as individual components can be replaced in the event of damage due to wear and tear or accidents. Best of all, the motor can be taken apart and accessed with standard tools such as Allen keys and screw drivers. Of course, when it comes to servicing the motor, this will be handled by Virvolt authorized partners, as incorrect tampering of the motor could be unsafe.

On the versatility side of things, the manufacturer guarantees a flexible installation system, where the motor can be conveniently moved from one bicycle to another. Like the repair procedure, an authorized technician can quickly handle the job.

Moving on to technology, the Virvolt 900 tips the scales at three kilograms, and has a nominal output of 250 watts and a max torque rating of 80 Newton-meters. The motor has the capability to provide anywhere from three to five different levels of assistance, which is dependent on the bike manufacturer's preference. Additionally, it is equipped with a torque sensor and a 42-tooth chainring, ensuring smooth operation and a seamless pedal assistance. Given that the motor is homologated according to European standards, it's a pedal-assist only motor with no throttle.

At present, the Virvolt 900 motor is now fully assembled in France by the Renault Group in Flins-sur-Seine in the Yvelines region. It uses components sourced from multiple suppliers around the world, but in the future, hopes to make use of 100-percent French-sourced components. This move is indeed challenging and costly, but is in line with the French government's goal of producing 100-percent made-in-France e-bikes by 2030.