Kia reports that its global vehicle sales in March increased by almost 11 percent year-over-year to 278,275 units. During the first quarter of 2023, the company sold 767,700 vehicles (up 12 percent year-over-year).

For us, the most important thing is that the South Korean manufacturer is increasing sales of its E-GMP-based all-electric cars, reaching a new monthly record.

In March, the all-electric Kia EV6 noted 11,072 wholesale sales (closely related to production), which is 44 percent more than a year ago and the first five-digit result so far.

Kia reports wholesale sales (on the manufacturer level or plant sales), unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

The total number includes 3,009 sales in South Korea (the second-best result ever) and 8,063 export sales (a new record). This high export figure potentially might translate into better availability and higher sales in the United States (if this was the issue of decreasing sales).

It's worth noting that the first seven Kia EV9 (export) units emerged in the stats. This new model recently debuted and will be produced in the US.

Kia EV6 Wholesale Sales – March 2023

So far in 2023, Kia EV6 wholesale sales exceeded 36,800 (up 29 percent year-over-year).

Retail sales

In its monthly sales data report, Kia lists also 5,756 retail sales of the Kia EV6 outside of South Korea, including 988 in the US.

The other electric car models - Kia Niro EV and Kia Soul EV - noted another year-over-year decrease in retail sales outside of South Korea: respectively 4,553 (down 33 percent) and 294 (down 67 percent). We don't have numbers for Kia's home market.

Kia BEV sales last month:

EV6: 5,756 retail sales outside South Korea

(11,072 wholesale - 3,009 in South Korea and 8,063 exported)

Soul EV: 294 retail sales outside South Korea

Total*: at least 13,612 (down 20% year-over-year) or 4.9% of the total volume

*South Korea (EV6) + overseas retail sales data (EV6, Niro EV, Soul EV)

Unfortunately, Kia does not report PHEV numbers.

For reference, in 2022, the company sold more than 130,000 all-electric cars.