The Polestar 2 was Germany's most popular electric company car in 2022, beating rivals such as the Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, and Volkswagen ID.4 in one of the most demanding car markets in the world.

Additionally, the Geely-owned brand managed to crack the top ten overall standings, which include long-time favorites like the Volkswagen Golf, Volkswagen Passat, Ford Focus, and Skoda Octavia.

According to LeasePlan, the company that released the results last month, the most popular variant of the Polestar 2 was the Long Range Dual Motor, with the Single Motor version going into second place on the list of Germany's most popular electric company cars in 2022.

The affordable Dacia Spring is also in the top three, while more expensive models like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model 3 got into the top 10.

The full list is as follows:

Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor (10.6 percent) Polestar 2 Single Motor (9.7 percent) Dacia Spring (8.6 percent) Skoda Enyaq iV (6.9 percent) Renault Twingo Electric (6.3 percent) Tesla Model 3 Long Range (5.5 percent) Ford Mustang Mach-E (4.3 percent) Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Performance (3.3 percent) Tesla Model Y Long Range (3.2 percent) Mini Cooper SE (2.3 percent)

In the overall standings, which include internal combustion engine vehicles, the Polestar 2 is in the 10th position with the Long Range Dual Motor version making up 1.33 percent of the total volume of company cars leased last year through LeasePlan in Germany.

“In the future, stronger incentives for electric cars must be created so that more and more drivers in companies can switch to electric drive and we can make the entire top 10 list greener,” said Christopher Schmidt, commercial director at LeasePlan Germany.

The Polestar 2 all-electric liftback debuted in 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show and made its way to the United States two years later. In January, Polestar unveiled the facelift, which now offers rear-wheel drive as standard (as opposed to the pre-facelift front-wheel drive), more power, and more range.

As for its sales figures, the Polestar 2 has seen a big increase on a year-to-year basis, with around 51,000 units sold globally in 2022, an increase of almost 80 percent over the previous year.

