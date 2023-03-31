The Tesla Semi has been hit with its first recall four months after the start of deliveries.

Tesla is recalling certain 2023 Semi trucks over an electronic parking brake valve module (PVM) that may fail to function normally.

More specifically, the PVM may fail to move into the park position when the parking brake is activated. Obviously, a parking brake that is not engaged as expected when the driver releases the brakes may allow the vehicle to rollaway, increasing the risk of a crash.

"Certain Tesla Semi trucks are equipped with a supplier-provided electronically controlled parking brake valve module that may intermittently fail to transition when the parking brake is engaged or disengage." Tesla Semi recall report

In the recall notice on NHTSA's website, Tesla notes there are 35 Semi trucks potentially affected, all of which are expected to have the defect. The affected vehicles were produced between November 30, 2022, and February 28, 2023. The safety recall report notes that affected vehicles were identified based on vehicle manufacturing records.

The remedy consists of replacing the part called Intellipark Valve Module, which is something Tesla service will do free of charge – the problem isn't going away with an over-the-air software update like most of Tesla's recalls.

The faulty parking brake valve modules were produced by Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems. The part's supplier specification may allow for excessive internal air leakage, preventing pressure from building properly and causing the valve module to fail to transition when parking brakes are requested by the driver.

According to the report, replacement parking valve modules from the supplier contain improved internal components that prevent air leakage. Tesla Semi vehicles equipped with the faulty valve module that haven't been yet shipped to customers will have the part replaced before delivery.

Up until now, the only customer that has taken delivery of Tesla Semis is PepsiCo, so there's a high chance many of the affected trucks are in its fleet.

Tesla was tipped off about the defect by Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems on February 13, 2023. The supplier informed the automaker of its determination to file a recall for the involved component based on field issues it observed from its customers.