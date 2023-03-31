This week, we have news on Tax Credits for Used EVs, Peak Oil, Ocean Range, and Electric Fun from Porsche and Nissan: Our Top EV News for the week of Mar 31, 2023.

Buying a used EV

We talked about buying a new EV, but what about a used EV? As of January 1, 2023, you could be eligible for a used clean vehicle tax credit of 30% of the sale price up to $4,000. To qualify, an individual must:

Be an individual who bought the vehicle for use and not for resale

Not be the original owner

Not be claimed as a dependent on another person’s tax return

Not have claimed another used clean vehicle credit in the 3 years before the purchase date

Meet specific AGI requirements dictated by the IRS

Take advantage if you are in the market for a used EV.

EV Outlook and Peak Oil

Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released an updated EV outlook, highlighting the impacts of EV adoption on energy demand and gasoline displacement. The report reveals that EV market share growth in Europe and China is surpassing expectations, with over 20 US states committing to California's adoption targets. Key findings include:

EIR predicts that by 2030, EVs will account for 65% of new car and light truck sales globally, increasing to 85% by 2035. The adoption forecast projects that by 2030, 2.7 million barrels per day (MMbbl/d) of liquid fuels will be displaced, with this figure rising to 5.2 MMbbl/d by 2035. By 2030, EIR anticipates that EVs will displace 0.75 MMbbl/d of liquid fuels in the US and 1.5 MMbbl/d in China. EIR projects that peak gasoline demand is expected towards the end of this decade. The cost breakeven for EVs has improved significantly since EIR's last forecast, with EV models now available in all car and light truck classes that break even within three years of purchase.

Ocean Range

The Fisker Ocean Extreme is on track to receive approval from European authorities by the end of April, with deliveries expected to commence soon after. As it stands, the Ocean Extreme boasts the longest range of any SUV in Europe. Additional key points include:

Fisker Ocean Extreme has a combined WLTP range of up to 707 km/440 UK miles

Enables travel from London to Glasgow or Paris to Frankfurt on a single charge

Customers can now configure their Fisker Ocean on the Fisker website

Fisker Centers+ locations to open in Europe and the US throughout 2023

Fisker Centers+ opening in Vienna and Copenhagen on April 11, 2023

Boxster and R32 Unleashed

A segment that may take a little convincing to convert to electric is the sports car segment. The smell of the fuel and the sound of a flat-six as it approaches 9000 rpm. An electric Boxster/Cayman or an electric R32 may help convince them.

The all-electric Porsche Boxster has been caught in the wild, with several prototypes braving the snowy roads in Sweden for cold weather testing.

Nissan Japan recently teased an electrified R32 Skyline GT-R on Twitter with the hashtag R32EV. Sign me up! Can we also get an electric R34?

Decisions Decisions. Which would you choose for your canyon carver?

