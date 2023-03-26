Seat will not release any electric cars until at least 2026, it has been revealed. Seat and Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths confirmed the VW subsidiary has no intentions of abandoning its small, affordable combustion-engine vehicles. However, he did mention Seat plans to expand its “electric micro-mobility” lineup following on from the success of the Seat Mó electric scooter. Griffiths had the following to say (via AutoCar):

“The new electric cars we are focused on at the moment are for Cupra. We cannot electrify both brands at once. Seat is combustion. Cupra is BEV. I think the idea [is that the two brands] complement each other, being in the market at the same time, particularly during this transition phase, makes a lot of sense."

As stated above, Cupra will continue to launch more EVs. Currently, the Born is Cupra's sole electric offering. A premium hatchback based on the ID.3, the Born was originally supposed to be a Seat. However, it was instead branded as a more premium Cupra (presumably to increase margins) just a few months before it was due to release. The Born is offered exclusively in Europe and has a WLTP range of up to 223 miles.

Cupra's next EV, the Tavascan crossover, is due in 2024. The Tavascan will be built in China and exported to Europe. It's expected to have a dual-motor layout and around 300 hp, with a 0-60 mph time in the region of 6 seconds. In terms of range, expect a figure in the region of 280-300 miles.

Following on from the Tavascan, Cupra will launch a smaller crossover based on the UrbanRebel concept in 2025. It's expected to be front-wheel drive with 273 miles of range.