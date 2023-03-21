Watch any Formula One race weekend and you’re bound to see at least one electric scooter zipping about the pits. Whether it's a time-strapped driver en route to a press conference or a mechanic scrambling to the engineering truck, e-scooters are the ultimate tool of convenience in the F1 paddock.

When he isn’t slicing through chicanes in his McLaren MCL60, odds are Lando Norris is weaving through F1 crowds on an e-scooter – and for good reason. Adam Norris, Lando’s father, has a vested interest in the growth of the electric mobility segment.

“I think we’re polluting too much,” explained Adam Norris. “I do believe we should do what we can for the environment. Fundamentally, cities are getting clogged up with congestion. How do we change that?”

The answer was Pure Electric.

It all started with the Pure Air in 2019, the British brand's answer to high-volume, low-price, Chinese-made e-scooters. Norris and team only refined its design over time, all while Pure’s competitors raced to the bottom of the bargain bin.

However, the electric mobility movement isn’t much of a revolution if brands aren’t actually revolutionizing. That’s the territory Pure Electric endeavors to occupy with its all-new Pure Advance e-scooter.

Living up to its name, the flagship model addresses grandfathered scooter conventions that no longer serve the modern user. That means a forward-facing riding position, with two, fold-up floorboards placing the rider’s feet parallel to the direction of travel. In turn, the lower center of gravity enhances handling while self-centering steering prioritizes safety.

Pure complements those innovative features with a simple yet sophisticated design that goes easy on the eyes. The aluminum alloy frame construction remains both lightweight and sturdy, housing the 37V, 9.6Ah Lithium-ion battery with an IP65 waterproof rating.

Paired to the Advance’s 500W (710W Peak) electric motor, that power pack propels the base model and foldable Flex variant to a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour (25 kilometers per hour) and a 24.8-mile (40-kilometer) range. In the up-spec Advance+ model, a 36V, 12Ah power unit yields the same max speed but boosts range to 31 miles (50 km).

Regardless of trim, the Advance line adapts to life in the urban jungle with a 60-lux headlamp, taillight (with always-on running light), and indicators integrated into the bar ends and foot pads. Tech accommodations don’t stop there either, with three drive modes, Bluetooth connectivity, and Pure Electric’s app (iOS- and Android-compatible) enriching the ride. While the premium product naturally appeals to working professionals, Pure keeps an eye to affordability.

“I see it being very much for students,” Norris admitted. “If you’re going to have a way of getting around, it’s a lot less than a car. So, it means you can have something that’s really nice but for a relatively low cost.”

Going beyond automobiles, even the costliest e-scooters remain more affordable than today’s cheapest e-bikes. For that reason, the Advance presents a particularly convincing value proposition, especially when considering the model’s progressive features, top-notch build quality, and state-of-the-art tech.

The UK-based firm currently serves its homeland, France, Spain, and Belgium, but as Norris put it, Pure’s “intentions are international.” That includes plans to expand into the US market by August 2023 (homologation pending) as well as Dubai and Saudi Arabia later in the year. E-scooters may present a convenient form of transport in the F1 paddock, but we have a feeling Pure Electric will have a more profound impact on the global community.