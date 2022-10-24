Pure Electric’s New Advance E-Scooter Seeks To Change The Way You Ride

Those of you who have ridden any modern electric kick-scooter are probably familiar with the riding position of having one foot in front of the other. Chances are you find it a bit weird either turning left or right, depending on whether your right or left side is dominant. While this has always seemed to be the way scooters have been ridden, a company called Pure Electric seems to think otherwise.

You see, the brand has just introduced its newest scooter range called the Pure Advance, and it has the hefty claim of reinventing e-scooter design. How does it do this? Well, it claims that the Advance and Advance Flex can offer a superior, stable ride, thanks to the fact that the scooter is ridden with both feet placed side by side. This means that it has stability more similar to that of a bicycle, with the rider’s body positioned neutral with the axis of the scooter. The result is a more natural, comfortable, and safe ride, according to Pure Electric.

As opposed to having a narrow floorboard, the Advance gets foot pads on either side allowing the rider to stand upright while piloting the vehicle. Granted, this design will surely affect the two-wheeler’s ability to lean while cornering, but this could just be a reminder for riders to slow down a bit before approaching tight turns.

Sam Bernard, Chief Technology Officer of Pure Electric said in an article by AutoCar UK, “To really inspire change and challenge the traditional way people travel, we knew that we had to create a product that is fundamentally different. What we’ve seen so far from e-scooter manufacturers are essentially children’s scooters with a narrow riding deck, simply enhanced by a battery and a motor.”

Speaking of the motor, the Pure Advance and Advance Flex are both equipped with a 500W electric motor. With a peak output of 710W, the electric scooter has a range of around 25 miles on a single charge. Meanwhile, the more premium Advance+ extends that to 31 miles. The motor and battery are both IP65-rated for waterproofing. Performance specs aside, the two-wheelers roll on 10-inch tubeless tires that offer shock absorption and a more comfortable ride versus other e-scooters. Additionally, the scooter is equipped with a rear regenerative brake and a front-mounted drum brake.

Furthermore, Pure Electric has equipped the Advance range of e-scooters with a full LED lighting system, turn indicators, and a brake light for added nighttime visibility. As for pricing, Pure Electric has pegged the standard Advance at £799 or approximately $903 USD, while the Advance Flex, which is a more portable and compact model, is priced at £1,099, which makes out to around $1,242 USD.

Gallery: Pure Electric’s New Advance E-Scooter Seeks To Change The Way You Ride