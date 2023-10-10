New Bo M Breaks The Mold Of Urban Electric Scooters

Electric scooters certainly aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. In recent years, they’ve been the topic of debate with safety being a top concern. Whatever the case may be, these lightweight e-mobility devices continue to prove their efficiency in shuttling people from A to B conveniently, quickly, and cheaply. The growing number of e-scooters in the market is a testament to this.

For example, Bo, an electric mobility startup based in the UK, has announced that its M electric scooter is finally entering production. This two-wheeler first made its debut during the 2022 Micromobility America expo, and now, the production iteration seems to have taken its specs a notch higher. That being said, before we dive into the scooters specifications, let’s first take a look at its design. From a styling perspective, the Bo M is thoroughly futuristic, roasting a streamlined body. It’s certainly a departure from what we’ve come to expect from electric scooters.

Back when the Bo M made its debut in the 2022 Micromobility America event, it was advertised with a hub motor with a 1,000-watt power output. Now, according to Bo, the production model will bump that power up to 1,200 watts. On top of that, the deck is slightly wider, too, allowing more comfortable ergonomics and a larger battery capacity of 655 watt-hours. This translates to a claimed range of 50 kilometers (31 miles) on a single charge. It can rocket up to a top speed of 35 kilometers per hour (22 miles per hour).

Apart from the ultra-streamlined body, yet another standout feature of the Bo M is its integrated LED lights at the base of the steerer providing extra visibility and giving it a more futuristic look. There’s also a multifunction tail light (tail light and brake light) integrated neatly onto the rear fender. Last but not least, the Bo M gets Lock and Load hooks integrated into the frame for extra convenience when exploiting the urban jungle.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the Bo M e-scooter is now available for pre-order, with deliveries expected to begin by November, 2023. The price? A rather premium, £1,995, or approximately $2,430 USD.