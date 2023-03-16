Waze Can Now Route You To A Charging Station That Works With Your EV

Waze, the online GPS navigation app controlled by Google, announced it added an option that lets users select the type of charging connector featured on their EVs, which will then result in routing options to charging stations that offer that specific connector.

In other words, you will be able to tell Waze what type of plug your EV needs and it will guide you to stations that can cater to your car's charging requirements. So no more shooting in the dark when you're in an unfamiliar area or when you don't have other charging apps installed on your smartphone.

Waze previously introduced EV charging stations on its map at the end of 2021, but you couldn't specify what type of plug your car has, so the search results showed charging stations of all types.

Gallery: Waze app update brings connector-specific routing for EVs

3 Photos

The Google-owned app will roll out the new feature globally over the following weeks and will rely on its volunteer local map editors to keep the list of charging stations up to date.

“Charging station information is often inconsistent, outdated or unreliable, creating a major pain point for EV drivers who may navigate to a charging station only to discover they can’t find it or use it,” writes the company on its website. “By adding up-to-date EV charging information to the Waze map, it’s even easier to charge your car and get help finding where or when you’ll come across the next station.”

Google’s own Maps app has had similar functionality since 2019, with the added benefit of showing users in real-time how many stalls are available.

Other smartphone apps that offer EV drivers information about charging stations are Plugshare and Chargemap. And with Tesla recently opening up its Supercharger network to other brands of EVs, the Tesla app will probably find its way onto users’ smartphones in the near future, too.

