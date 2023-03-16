Electrify America opened its first fast charging station in Hawaii, which means that the network is now present in 47 states plus the District of Columbia.

The new charging station is located in Pearl City and features four 150-kilowatt chargers. As we understand, because we are talking about an island, there was no necessity to install the 350-kW chargers.

A map on Electrify America's website indicates that there are two more charging stations planned on Oahu (one in Kapolei and one in Honolulu). There is no info about the other islands.

In terms of pricing, there are two options:

Guest & Pass Members ($0 session fee):

1-90 kW: $0.19/min

1-350 kW: $0.37/min

Pass+ Members ($4 monthly fee; $0 session fee):

1-90 kW: $0.15/min

1-350 kW: $0.29/min

According to the company, its network is the largest open DC fast charging network in the United States, and currently includes some 800 stations (112 coming soon) with 4,379 individual chargers and 116 Level 2 AC charging points.

In the following year, Electrify America and Electrify Canada expect to expand the network quite significantly. By 2026, the number of stations in the US and Canada should exceed 1,800, while the number of individual chargers should exceed 10,000.

It means that the average number of DC fast charging stalls is expected to remain the same - around 5.5 stalls per station.

The other large DC fast charging networks in the US are EVgo and ChargePoint. Probably soon rather than later, the company will have to compete also with the Tesla Supercharging network, which will be opened to non-Tesla EVs and equipped with CCS1-compatible plugs.