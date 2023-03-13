A tree fell and crushed a Tesla Model 3 during a recent storm in California. While the car is severely damaged, both passengers who were in the electric car are expected to be okay.

This isn't the first time we've seen a report of a tree falling on a Tesla, and the previous stories also celebrated the EV for saving the people inside. While Tesla has been under much scrutiny for years for the quality and fit and finish of its vehicles, there's no doubt they're built to take abuse and keep people safe.

The Tesla Model 3 is designated as a Top Safety Pick+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), which is the organization's highest honor. It means not only did the EV get the top score in all crash tests, but also the top ratings for its crash avoidance and mitigation systems, which come standard.

Tesla is also often under investigation for its advanced driver-assist systems, Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot, and Full Self-Driving Beta Capability. People are concerned that Tesla tests the systems on public roads with little restriction, though the technologies have been shown to limit accidents and injuries, much like similar technologies found in rival vehicles.

At any rate, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, a Tesla Model 3 Performance was traveling on Old Honda Road near Skyline Boulevard in Portola Valley, California, when a tree fell in front of it and crushed the front end and windshield.

Thanks in part to the Model 3's strong windshield and roof, it appears the passenger compartment remained mostly intact. The Tesla sedan earned the top rating of Good in the IIHS' roof strength test. The organization writes that the 3,563-pound Model 3 handled a peak force of 20,835 pounds, which is an impressive 5.85 strength-to-weight ratio.

Thanks to new design and engineering techniques, most cars are safer than ever. New materials also contribute to car safety since even though they tend to be lighter, they're significantly stronger than materials used in the past. As always, we encourage you to leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.