In February, new passenger car registrations in the United Kingdom increased by over 26 percent year-over-year to 74,441. After two months, the number of new registrations exceeded 206,000 (up 18.6 percent).

In the case of plug-in electric cars, new registrations also increased, but not as quickly as the overall market, which means that the market share slightly lowered compared to February 2022.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reports that 17,033 new plug-in cars were registered last month (13 percent more than a year ago), which represents about 22.9 percent of the total volume (it was 25.6 percent a year ago).

All-electric car sales are doing better than plug-in hybrids in the UK. Not only is the number of new registrations much higher, but also the growth rate is better (PHEVs basically stalled).

It's worth noting that non-rechargeable hybrids expanded by 40 percent year-over-year in February to 9,633 so it's premature to say that BEVs/PHEVs already left HEVs in the dust.

Plug-in electric car registrations in the UK – February 2023

BEVs: 12,310 (up 18% year-over-year) at a market share of 16.5%

PHEVs: 4,723 (up 1% year-over-year) at a market share of 6.3%

Total: 17,033 (up 13% year-over-year) at a market share of 22.9%

So far this year, more than 43,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in the UK, which is 13 percent more than a year ago and more than one-fifth of the market.

New plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 29,604 (up 19% year-over-year) at a market share of 14.3%

PHEVs: 13,832 (up 1% year-over-year) at a market share of 6.7%

Total: 43,436 (up 13% year-over-year) at a market share of 21.0%

For reference, in 12 months of 2022, more than 368,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in the UK, reaching an average market share of 22.8%.

More details, including also other powertrain types:

Top models

An interesting finding is that, once again, the Tesla Model Y managed to break into the top ten for the month. There were 1,482 Tesla Model Y registrations, which is enough for a sixth place result.

There were no other standalone electric cars on the list.

LCVs

In the case of light commercial vehicles (LCV), some 17,540 were registered last month (up 8.5 percent year-over-year). Out of that, about 996 were all-electric (down 43 percent), which translated to a market share of 5.7%.