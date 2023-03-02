Hyundai Motor America reports the best February ever in the United States. Last month, the company sold 57,044 vehicles, which is nearly 9 percent more than a year ago. So far this year, the company sold some 109,045 units, which is 9 percent more than in 2022 at this point.

In the case of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, sales in February amounted to 2,074. That's some 19 percent less than a year ago, but on the positive side, it was the best result since June 2022 (without $7,500 federal tax credit). The Ioniq 5 accounted for about 3.6 percent of the total volume.

We don't know the sales volume of the Hyundai Kona Electric, but Hyundai says that its volume increased by 753 percent year-over-year (probably from a very low base in February 2022). The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 6 is expected to enter the market this Spring and is not yet listed.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 sales in the US – February 2023

So far this year, 3,622 Hyundai Ioniq 5 were sold in the US (up 2 percent year-over-year).

For reference, during the 12 months of 2022, the total sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 amounted to 22,982, which represents about 3.2 percent of the total volume.

Hyundai is expected to introduce more electric cars and gradually increase sales of all-electric, but temporarily it might be slowed down by things like the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA), which removed the $7,500 federal tax credit for imported BEVs.

In the long-term, Hyundai (and the broader Hyundai Motor Group) will produce electric cars locally in the US, so there will be no issue of a lack of eligibility for local EV incentives.

Unfortunately, the official stats do not include the sales results of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models (Kona Electric, Ioniq Electric, Ioniq Plug-In, Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV), as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids.

The hydrogen fuel cell model - Hyundai Nexo - noted just 28 units in the last month (up 12 percent). So far this year, 44 were delivered, which is 17 percent less than a year ago.