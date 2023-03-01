Continuing our overview of EV offer in the United States, let's take a look at the Hyundai Kona Electric, one of the top small all-electric cars on the market.

The 2023 model year does not bring any substantial changes, as Hyundai describes it as a "carry-over model." There are three trim levels (SE, SEL and Limited), but the powertrain is the same in all of them.

The battery is still a 64-kilowatt-hour (kWh) unit (with LG Energy Solution battery cells) and the motor is still a 150-kilowatt (kW) one (front-wheel drive).

The official EPA combined range is 258 miles (415 km), just like in the previous years, although there are some minor changes related to energy consumption (a bit higher in the city test cycle, and a bit lower in the highway test cycle).

According to the EPA, the average energy consumption (including charging losses) in the combined test cycle is about 120 MPGe: 281 watt-hours per mile (175 Wh/km)

2023 Hyundai Kona Electric 17-inch

2023 Hyundai Kona Electric 17-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 258 miles (415 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 120 MPGe: 281 Wh/mi (175 Wh/km)

134 MPGe: 251 Wh/mi (156 Wh/km)

106 MPGe: 318 Wh/mi (198 Wh/km)

Prices

Prices for the Hyundai Kona Electric are relatively stable - the base price is $33,550 (compared to $34,000 in 2022MY), while the destination charge increased from $1,185 to $1,335.

The biggest issue for the 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric is the lack of eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit after the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) comes into action.

This one thing caused the effective minimum price (without accounting for any rebates) to increase to $34,885, while a year ago it was $27,685. That's a big change, especially since at the same time, the main competitors (Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV) gained eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric 17-inch $33,550 +$1,335 N/A $34,885

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric 17-inch FWD 64 258 mi

(415 km)

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric