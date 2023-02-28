Atlis Motor Vehicles, the EV startup that is working on bringing to market the XT electric commercial work truck, has bigger ambitions than just building vehicles.

In a recent announcement, Atlis, which describes itself as "a vertically integrated electric vehicle technology ecosystem company and the first battery cell manufacturer to be fully owned and operated in the US," successfully demonstrated its ability to charge at a rate of over 1 Megawatt (1,000 kilowatts).

This is obviously a significant milestone and is said to mark a critical step towards realizing Atlis Motor Vehicles' vision of establishing a 1.5 MW charging network in the future. That would be a huge increase over the maximum charging rate of 350 kW that can be achieved in the United States at the moment.

Atlis reckons that access to rapid, dependable, and robust charging will be paramount to the success of the market's shift towards electrification, noting that current US EV owners remain at the mercy of a "fragmented and unreliable charging station network." This is especially true for owners of commercial EV fleets, for which downtime equals lost business.

"Simply put, the state of charging capability and infrastructure in America is impeding progress. Whether your concern is commercial charging capability or access to consumer charging, one thing we know for certain is that the system is broken. For business owners, uptime is the bottom-line. Widespread commercial infrastructure is the missing piece for many looking to transition their fleets to electric, and Atlis is ready to answer the call.” Mark Hanchett, Founder and CEO of Atlis Motor Vehicles

To make ultra-fast charging a reality, Atlis Motor Vehicles' Energy Solutions division has developed a proprietary megawatt charging handle and cable, which it demonstrated in a video uploaded on its YouTube page.

The system reached a maximum charging rate of 1.18 megawatts during the test

While the video is pretty self-explanatory, here are the basics. Atlis couldn't find a vehicle capable of accepting charge at over 1 MW – the Tesla Semi has yet to demonstrate that capability – so it had to improvise. More specifically, it built a load bank to simulate a battery pack capable of receiving juice at such a high rate.

As you'll see in the video, the load bank consists of four units submerged in two massive water tanks. What's the deal with the water? Well, when the system charges at 1 MW, the water will start boiling, offering a cool visualization of the charging experiment.

Before we leave you with the video, you should also know that Atlis also had to improvise when it comes to the grid as it couldn't get the grid connection capable to pump that much juice through. So just for the demonstration, Atlis brought in three high-powered generators with outputs of 500 kW, 350 kW, and 250 kW.

Make sure you also watch Out of Spec Reviews' video on Atlis Motor Vehicles' megawatt charging demo below if you want a deep dive into the topic.