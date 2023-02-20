EVgo, one of the largest EV fast-charging networks in the United States, intends to significantly enhance and improve user experience this year.

Last month, the company announced a new EVgo ReNew maintenance program, with a focus on the reliability of DC fast chargers and maximization of uptime.

EVgo plans to replace, upgrade, or in some cases retire, hundreds of stations over the coming year.

We don't know the exact number of stalls that will be included in the ReNew program, but the scale will be a few times bigger than in 2022 when the company upgraded, replaced or removed 125 charging stalls in the first three quarters.

According to EVgo, there are six core pillars of ReNew's approach to reliability: Prevention, Diagnostics, Rapid Response, Analysis, Resilience, and Continuous Customer Service.

"This effort includes ramping up in-person preventative health checks of chargers; improving system monitoring, diagnostic, and recovery tools; replacing legacy equipment; and retiring problematic chargers if replacement or upgrade is impractical. EVgo ReNew builds on EVgo’s existing charger maintenance efforts, which include 24/7 monitoring and preventative health checks at charging stations, as part of its commitment to industry-leading uptime."

As we understand, the main solution for the reliability issues of older chargers (especially those 50 kW units from 10 years ago) will be new chargers, with additional features. Let's note that EVgo placed an order for 1,000 ultra-fast chargers from Delta, announced in mid-2022.

The decision on which legacy chargers will be renewed will be based on historical charger performance, current and forecast user demand, technical capacity at the location, and proximity to other fast charging stations.

It will be like an evolution. EVgo will replace some of the chargers with new ones/or additional ones rated at up to 350 kilowatts (kW). Some stations might get more chargers, while others - not optimally deployed, maybe will disappear.

"Through a combination of proprietary market analysis, data-driven insights and customer feedback, the program also identifies sites for decommissioning. In addition to site-level analysis, EVgo also works with site host partners to assess factors like charger placement, station size, and power levels to ensure charging options provide the greatest value for their customers and the community."

As of early 2023, EVgo operates more than 850 charging stations in over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states.

Cathy Zoi, CEO at EVgo said: