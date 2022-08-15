EVgo announced a new supply agreement with Delta Electronics, which will become a strategic partner related to DC fast charging equipment.

According to the company, Delta will supply EVgo with 1,000 ultra-fast chargers (power output of up to 350 kW), which is expected to mitigate supply chain risk and support fast charging deployment targets in the US.

It's a quite substantial deal considering that as of the end of the second quarter, EVgo network had more than 850 charging sites (and a few thousand chargers), located in over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states. At the time, the network had roughly 444,000 customer accounts.

EVgo describes itself as the nation’s largest public fast charging network for EVs (by the number of stations), and prepares for further expansion.

In July, EVgo announced a joint project with General Motors and Pilot Company, which will result in 2,000 ultra-fast charging stalls and up to 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers across more than 40 states. Even if we assume two CCS stalls per one charger, this single project will result in the necessity to install 1,000 chargers. That would explain the scale of the procurement.

Delta Electronics is a Taiwanese electronics manufacturing company, engaged in the EV charging business for more than a decade. During that time, Delta chargers gained a reputation for high reliability, which is a good sign for the project.

Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo said:

“EVgo is dedicated to making EV charging convenient and reliable for all, which makes it critical that our network is comprised of high-quality chargers backed by a track record of innovation, reliability and technology leadership. EVgo and Delta share a reputation as industry first-movers and this collaboration will showcase our complementary strengths and expertise, while supporting EVgo’s momentum and deployment targets to expand access to world-class EV charging experiences across the U.S.”

The other large, fast charging networks in the US are Electrify America and Tesla Superchargers, although in the Tesla case, the network has not been opened to non-Tesla EVs.