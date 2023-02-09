Not long after Tesla delivered its very first electric Semi units to PepsiCo and its subsidiary Frito-Lay, the futuristic haulers have been spotted in many different areas of the country, wearing their beverage and snack company logos and artwork. Now, there's a Frito-Lay Tesla Semi hanging out in Glendale, Arizona, ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Tesla doesn't advertise, at least not in the traditional sense, though some would argue that it gets a whole lot more attention than its rivals through more indirect advertising means. CEO Elon Musk and his massive list of fans and followers typically tout Tesla and work to spread the good word around. Meanwhile, various Tesla-related news stories and interesting events keep the views coming and the people talking.

Gallery: Tesla Semi new photos

10 Photos

With that said, we should have guessed ahead of time that the Tesla Semi would make an appearance at the Super Bowl, or at least at the events surrounding it. What better place to get eyes on the unique electric beast than an event people across the globe will be watching?

Added to this, Tesla doesn't have to be involved at all at this point, because PepsiCo and Frito-Lay can now pick and choose what they're going to do with their new electric Semis. Everyone knows that the snack and beverage companies are certainly no strangers to advertising.

According to an article published by Teslarati, a Tesla Semi, clearly owned by Frito-Lay, was seen in Glendale, and onlookers posted the images on Reddit. People nearby commented that the electric hauler was in the Downtown Glendale area, at North 2nd and East Portland, near a concert stage that's under construction for Super Bowl-related events.

The publication suggests that the Semi may have transported equipment to the area for Super Bowl Experience events, including a Jimmy Eat World concert. However, Teslarati contacted Frito-Lay for more details and was unable to get a response prior to publishing an article.

Currently, PepsiCo is the only company that we know of that's taken delivery of a portion of its order of Tesla Semis. Frito-Lay is owned by PepsiCo, so both the snack and beverage companies now have units on hand.

It seems that taking the decorated Tesla Semis out to events will not only help with the hauling aspect, but also work to get the attention of the masses, which is yet again more free advertising for Tesla. Moreover, it brings more widespread attention to electric vehicles, in general.