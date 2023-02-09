BYD continues to increase its plug-in electric car sales, achieving a very strong result in January, both in terms of volume and growth rate.

According to the company's report, last month, BYD passenger plug-in car sales amounted to 150,164 (the best January ever), which is nearly 62 percent more than a year ago.

The overwhelming majority of BYD sales are in China, while exports stand for a few percent of the total result.

This is not as high of a result as in late 2022 (over 200,000 per month), but considering that January includes the Chinese New Year holiday period, Tesla's recent price reduction (competition), BYD's price increase of between 2,000 to 6,000 yuan ($290-$868) according to previous reports, the end of EV subsidies, and results of other OEMs (often in the red), this is pretty solid.

Both all-electric and plug-in hybrid car sales increased year-over-year. As usual, PHEVs have a slight advantage over BEVs.

BYD plug-in car sales results:

BEVs: 71,338 (54% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 78,826 (up 69% year-over-year)

Total: 150,164 (up 62% year-over-year)

Out of the total number, some 10,409 BYD plug-ins were exported. Besides passenger cars, BYD sold 1,177 commercial electric vehicles for a total of 151,341 plug-in vehicles last month.

BYD plug-in electric car sales – January 2023

For reference, in 2022, BYD sold more than 1.85 million plug-in electric cars. We guess that this year will bring a volume way above 2 million units - potentially even close to 3 million units.

BYD plug-in sales in 2022:

BEVs: 911,141 (up 184% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 946,238 (up 247% year-over-year)

Total: 1,857,379 (up 213% year-over-year)



Including commercial vehicles, BYD sold a total of 1,863,494 rechargeable vehicles last year.

The cumulative number of BYD plug-in electric cars is now more than 3.5 million units.

Top models

In terms of models, the BYD Song family (BEV + PHEV) remains the most popular in BYD's lineup with 49,865 units in January.

Then we can see also all-electric BYD Yuan - 23,231 units, all-electric BYD Dolphin - 17,629, BYD Qin family (BEV + PHEV) - 14,185, BYD Han family (BEV + PHEV) - 12,215, BYD Tang family (BEV + PHEV) - 8,890, all-electric BYD Seal - 6,618, plug-in hybrid BYD Frigate 07 - 5,043 and plug-in hybrid BYD Destroyer 05 - 4,966. Data for other models are not available yet.