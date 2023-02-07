The fun video above produced by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in partnership with Ford really needs no introduction, as it basically speaks for itself as far as the concept is concerned. It's the people in it and why they've come together that convinced us to share it with you, not to mention it's likely to put a smile on your face and a chuckle in your belly.

Jimmy Fallon has been clear for some time now that he's a fan of both Ford and its CEO Jim Farley. The famous comedian and talk show host has touted the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck and Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, visited Ford's Lightning factory with Farley, and even gone on a high-performance test drive with the CEO at the helm, which certainly scared Fallon.

While Fallon's Ford pump could surely have something to do with an NBC or Tonight Show sponsorship campaign with the automaker, or even some type of personal deal between Ford and Fallon, there's more to Farley and Fallon's relationship and connection than some people may be aware of.

Both Jimmy Fallon and the late Chris Farley were comedians on NBC's Saturday Night Live, and they worked together. Some people may not be immediately aware that Chris was Jim Farley's cousin.

The video features Fallon getting ready to race world-famous Formula 1 driver Sergio “Checo” Pérez in an epic electric go-kart race. Ford just teased a high-performance F-150 Lightning, announced its upcoming return to Formula 1 with a Red Bull partnership, and added that it's working on a related EV as part of the strategic partnership with Red Bull.

Driving fast cars isn't necessarily Fallon's thing, and he asks Farley for some tips. Farley goes on to show Fallon what to do, but rather than providing real tips that may help him win, he proves that his late cousin Chris wasn't the only Farley comfortable performing silly comedy routines on stage.

With little help from Farley – who certainly has the experience and know-how that could have given Fallon some hope – the talk show host apprehensively hops in an electric go-kart next to Checo and the race is off.

Rather than spoiling all the fun for you, we'll leave you to check out the relatively short video. Once you've had a chance to watch it, scroll down and leave us a comment.