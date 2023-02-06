Subaru of America reports 44,373 vehicle sales in January, which is 0.5 percent more than a year ago and the best January ever, according to the company.

For us, the most interesting thing is the sales result of the all-electric Subaru Solterra model (Toyota bZ4X cousin), which was introduced a few months ago.

The Japanese manufacturer managed to sell 499 Subaru Solterra in January (1.1 percent of the total volume). That's less than in December (825) but more than in November (94). The cumulative number is 1,418).

Subaru sales last month:

BEVs: 499 (new) and 1.1% share

PHEVs: N/A

Subaru offers also one plug-in hybrid model, but it does not report its sales (the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid plug-in hybrid, but it's counted together with other Crosstrek versions).

The sales result for the Toyota bZ4X will be available in April (quarterly numbers) so we can't yet compare it with the Subaru Solterra. In 2022, Toyota delivered 1,220 bZ4x.

A few hundred units a month is probably the best case scenario for the first electric Subaru, as even the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 struggle to significantly exceed 1,000 units a month.

The lack of eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit, due to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA), might be a serious issue for Subaru. It means that the company will have to find another way to electrify its lineup in a competitive way.

The 2023 Subaru Solterra starts at an MSRP of $44,995 (+$1,225 DST). It's equipped with a 72.8 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery and a dual motor all-wheel drive system (160 kilowatts). The EPA Combined range is about 228 miles (367 kilometers).

The Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid plug-in hybrid, offered for a few years, is a really low-volume model. It utilizes Toyota Prius Prime components (8.8 kWh battery) and has an EPA EV range of about 17 miles (27 km). Its price starts at an MSRP of $36,845 (+$1,225 DST).