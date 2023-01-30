Lamborghini’s announcement in November of 2022 that its first all-electric production vehicle was due in 2028 wasn’t exactly a surprise. Automakers across the globe are investing in the EV market and not even a hairy-chested, gas-swilling legend like Lamborghini is immune to the trend.

But the surprise that came with that announcement was that the new electric bull would represent a fourth model line, rather than a variant of the Huracan, Aventador replacement, or Urus. Speaking to Motor1.com during the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, Lamborghini’s chief technical officer, Rouven Mohr, said that adding a fourth product line simply came down to the current state of EV technology, which isn’t quite there for an ultra-high-performance vehicle.

“On the super sports car, we believe that at the moment it is not the right time, and also probably the next five, six years, it'll be not the right time because the super sports cars, we want to avoid this additional weight,” Mohr said. “We want to avoid the performance depending strongly on the state of the charge of the battery and on the temperature.”

Instead, it’ll be more practical cars that lead the electric charge at Lamborghini, which explains why the 2028 EV is a higher-riding, two-plus-two product.

“User-oriented cars are a different story [than supercars],” Mohr said. “We think there is already today a market [for] our interpretation of the electric car. But it has to be our effect, because the customers for a Lamborghini expect something outstanding and not something that they can find from other manufacturers.”

As for the traditional supercars like the Huracan and the upcoming replacement for the Aventador, hybrid powertrains are the order of the day, Mohr confirmed.

“We still believe that in the super sports segment or the sports car segment, the combustion engine and hybridization is still the best choice.”