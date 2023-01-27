Suzuki has just revealed its plan to launch five new electric vehicles in Europ by 2030, one of which is is a BEV version of the popular Jimny small off-roader. The first of these fully electric Suzuki models will debut next year, but it probably won’t be the Jimny EV, although it will still be a crossover, possibly the production version of the recently revealed eVX concept.

The manufacturer also announced that it plans to invest the equivalent of around $15-billion at current exchange rates into its automotive, motorcycle and marine divisions.

We have no information on any of these EVs at the moment. We presume that the Jimny will look very similar to today’s model, and it’s very likely that it won’t only be sold with an electric powertrain – a hybrid variant may also be offered, as per Suzuki’s recent announcement, which leaves room for interpretation.

As previously mentioned, we believe the production version of the eVX concept could be the first fully-electric Suzuki to enter production. The manufacturer, which calls this model its first “global strategic EV,” says it will debut in 2025, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t be revealed next year.

It measures 4.3 meters (169.3 inches) in length, it is 1.8 meters (70.9 inches) wide and 1.6 meters (63 inches) tall. That’s almost exactly the same size as the Suzuki S-Cross and slightly smaller than the Grand Vitara crossover.

Its design also previews what will probably become the most modern and futuristic looking Suzuki ever. We were not given a look at its interior, but Suzuki did say it could come with dual-motor all-wheel drive and a 60 kWh battery pack that would make it good for up to 550 km (342 miles) under the Indian MIDC test cycle – probably 500 km (310 miles) WLTP.

This battery pack may also be the same used in the electric Jimny. And if the off-roader is too small to accommodate it in its floor, then perhaps Suzuki will use the recently unveiled four-door version of the Jimny whose longer wheelbase leaves more room between the axles for a larger battery pack.