The 2024 Kia EV9 officially until later this year, and all we know about the South Korean brand's first all-electric, three-row SUV is what little we've been able to glean from spy shots. It appears to retain the boxy shape of the 2021 concept and, based on pictures taken of it circling Germany's famous Nurburgring, Kia is setting a high bar for its performance and handling.

Thanks to a current Kia Telluride owner who received a customer survey from the automaker, though, we now have an idea, or at least a range, of what the EV9's specifications might be. Electrek reports the customer survey mentions five different trim levels, a price range from $56,000 to $73,000, and driving ranges from 220 miles to 290 miles.

Gallery: Kia EV9 Camouflaged Teaser Images

4 Photos

It's important to note that these numbers aren't official and likely represent a general range that Kia is considering for this important vehicle. The EV9 will likely be the first truly affordable three-row electric SUV on the market; the Tesla Model X and Rivian R1S both regularly go for over six figures new.

According to the customer survey, the base trim level would start at $56,000 with a range of 220 miles and offer 220 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque. It would have 19-inch wheels but no all-wheel drive, no sunroof, and no towing capacity. The survey also suggests there would be two option packages that increase range to 290 miles of driving, as well as add 2,000 pounds of towing capacity, a sunroof, and second row captain chairs.

Price Range HP Torque (lb-ft) Towing (lbs) Wheel 0-to-60 (sec) Trim 1 $56,000 220 200 250 0 19" 8.5 Trim 2 $61,000 290 200 250 2,000 19" 8.9 Trim 3 $63,000 260 400 380 3,500 19" 6 Trim 4 $68,000 240 400 380 3,500 20" 6 Trim 5 $73,000 240 400 480 4,500 21" Black 5.2

More expensive trims would begin to introduce more horsepower and torque to the equation, increased towing capacity, AWD, and larger diameter wheels. The top trim, meanwhile, would start at $73,000 and offer 400 hp and 400 ft-lbs, along with 4,500 pounds of towing capacity and 21-inch wheels. Obviously, its range would suffer from all that extra luxury and performance; buyers could expect up to 240 miles of range.

It's likely that Kia won't offer five trim levels of the EV9, and that the survey is designed to help the company determine which combination of price, range, power, and performance will be most popular.

The survey also revealed that all versions of the EV9 may come with vehicle-to-load technology and vehicle-to-grid tech would be optional on the top two trims. Also, semi-autonomous driving tech is suggested as a $4,800 option.

Again, while this customer survey does give us an idea of the general pricing, power figures, and range estimates that Kia is expecting for the EV9, they are subject to change before the SUV debuts in the coming year. In fact, Kia outright told Elektrek, "the final specifications for EV9 are, therefore, very much in flux at this time."