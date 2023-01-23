As Tesla approaches Cybertruck production, which is supposed to begin this year, the community of watchers has been uncovering more details on a regular basis. Now, it seems that some of the molds that will be used to diecast the Cybertruck have arrived at the US EV maker's Texas factory and headquarters.

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk all but promised that the Cybertruck is finally coming this year. Not only is production set to start in 2023, but some deliveries are expected as well. Keep in mind, this could mean Tesla is sandbagging and could start cranking out Cybertrucks any day now, or it could mean that the company will put just a few in owners' driveways right before 2023 comes to an end.

While there's no way to know for sure how Tesla's Cybertruck production and delivery timelines will play out, we can continue to report the discoveries as the automaker moves closer to production. Perhaps with each new quarter, Tesla will keep us apprised of the situation and paint a clearer picture of what lies ahead, but there are many variables that may impact plans going forward.

It seems the 9,000-ton Giga Press machines, Cybertruck robots, and related parts have been making their way to Giga Texas for a time now, and there are drone videos showing the equipment being unloaded, taken inside, put into place, and assembled. Once it all arrives and is installed, Tesla will likely move on to testing and pre-production.

With that said, Tesla fan and observer Greg (@greggertruck) posted on Twitter that casting molds for the Cybertruck have already made their way to Texas. As you can see from the tweets embedded below, he did some research about the molds and the company behind them.

According to Teslarati, the molds entered the US on January 16, 2023, were picked up on the 18th, and reportedly delivered to the Austin factory a few days later. The molds will be used along with the Giga Press machines to diecast the Cybertruck's rear underbody.

Greg is only one of many avid Tesla fans and investors who spend a great deal of time watching Tesla, capturing spy images and video footage, flying drones around the automaker's properties, and working to glean information from inside sources to substantiate their sightings and claims.

As you can see from the recent flyover video at the top of the page from Joe Tegtmeyer, there's plenty going on at Giga Texas, inside and out. Joe was able to fly his drone in during low light, which makes it easier to see inside the building. While the factory is operational and has been for many months, you can see that there are massive areas with loads of equipment in need of installation.

Tegtmeyer reports that he's making new discoveries and seeing obvious changes and developments at the Austin Tesla factory on a regular basis. You can see that there are shipments arriving almost constantly, which are almost immediately being taken into the building for installation. It will be interesting to see how it all unfolds in the coming months.