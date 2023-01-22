Tesla Model Y wait times are increasing in Germany, albeit only by a few weeks. Tesla recently cut prices for all its models in a bid to maintain sales growth and increase economies of scale.

The Model Y RWD, which currently isn't sold in the US, saw expected delivery dates rise to February-March earlier this week. Although initially January-February dates remained for the Long Range and Performance variants of the Y, now they too are displaying February-March lead times - which is fair enough as January is almost over.

Tesla's Giga Berlin plant is rapidly increasing in scale, however some people reckon not enough progress is being made. Brandenburg Economy Minister Joerg Steinbach told Automotive News Europe that Giga Berlin “has to grow up more” in terms of output. Bold comments, especially given the production issues German brands like VW endured in the past year.

Furthermore, the Model Y still delivers way sooner than all of its rivals. For example, a Hyundai Ioniq 5 currently takes roughly 6-9 months to deliver (varies depending on where you're based) meanwhile an Audi Q4 e-tron could take 12-18 months if you're in the US.

Pricing for the Model Y currently starts at €44,890 ($48,725) in Germany. For reference, the Model Y RWD used to cost €53,990 ($58,603). The RWD has a 283-mile WLTP range and 6.6 second 0-60 mph time.

Model Y customers in mainland Europe can now avail of two new colors, Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red. Both are exclusive to Giga Berlin-built cars and cost €3,000 ($3,256) and €3,200 ($3,473) to spec.