The Tesla Energy App offers detailed information to drivers about their vehicles’ energy use, and now the automaker has made the feature available on mobile. Tesla’s new mobile app update includes the same Energy App that’s available in its cars, as added in a recent update.

Above: The mobile interface for Tesla's Energy App. (Image: Not a Tesla App)



Tesla’s mobile app version 4.16.1 brought with it a new feature that lets select drivers test vehicle range and overall energy use, as detailed in a report from Not a Tesla App. The feature is similar to the Energy App that appears in Tesla’s vehicles with last year’s 2022.36 software update, giving users access to more comprehensive information about how their cars run.

The app's main feature is the Vehicle Range tab, which breaks down how energy was used in the most recent trip. Additionally, the category lets drivers look at energy consumed while vehicles are in Park. The app breaks down a vehicle’s energy use into the categories Driving, Climate, Elevation, Battery Conditioning and Everything Else.

Although the mobile app is very similar to the car’s Energy App, Tesla did vouch for removing a few things from the interface on smartphones for a simpler look and feel. The Trip feature, for example, lets users only view the overall expected range, though the in-vehicle app lets drivers switch between the rated range and the projected range.

The data shown on the app reflects various environmental and road factors, including the temperature, wind speed and direction, overall driving speed and road elevation. Users can also use the app to request service, view video guides, owner’s manuals and more.

Currently, the feature is only available in certain areas, with the first documented update coming from Richard Lopes of Portugal-based EV rental service Watts on Wheels. Not a Tesla App points out that the updated mobile app uses a server-side configuration, allowing Tesla to roll the feature out at any time. Still, Tesla may still be polishing up the app and could still push out fixes before a wider release.

Interestingly, the mobile version of the app is available to owners of legacy Model S units, although these cars don’t include the in-vehicle Energy App. This could suggest that Tesla plans to launch the Energy App in legacy vehicles with future updates, or at least let users use the mobile app in their cars.

The ability to see detailed energy consumption for vehicles serves to benefit owners, letting them plan better for future trips, see what features consume the most energy and avoid activities that use a lot of energy. In the long run, it should make a major difference for drivers looking to maximize efficiency once it finally rolls out to a wider audience.

Source: Not a Tesla App

