Estrema Fulminea is a new electric supercar from Italy that will reportedly use solid-state battery technology, as well as ultra-capacitors. It sounds like a direct rival to the Rimac Nevera, with four individual electric motors that give a combined power output of 1.5 megawatts, enough the startup hopes for the vehicle to take the Nurburgring lap record for an electric production car.

Its name is the Italian word for lightning, which is thoroughly justified given its performance figures. According to Automobili Estrema, this vehicle makes 2,040 PS (2,012 horsepower), it has one motor for each wheel and it can sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2 seconds and to 200 mph (322 km/h) in under 10 seconds before topping out at 217 mph (350 km/h).

Its makers say it’s more than just a straight line monster and that it’s been designed as a track-focused machine. That’s why the startup wants to take the ‘Ring EV record, which is currently held by the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, which completed a lap in a little over 7 minutes and 33 seconds.

Mind you, the 750 horsepower Porsche is nowhere near as powerful, so we expect that a purpose-built supercar with almost three times the power will have no trouble taking the record; Porsche is reportedly working on an even more powerful Taycan.

The Fulminea’s record attempt is planned for September this year, which is some three months after the vehicle’s planned production start. Automobili Estrema says it will only build a small number of vehicles at first and that full production will begin after 2025, although it’s still going to be an exceptionally rare and expensive machine; only 61 are planned to be built at a cost of $2-million a piece.

Gallery: Estrema Fulminea

26 Photos

Regarding this vehicle’s innovative battery technology, we actually talked to the CEO of the company that will supply Estrema the special cells it needs, Abee. This was in 2021 when it was confirmed that the cells for the Fulminea would have a power density of 450 Wh/kg.

We were also told about the sulfide solid-state electrolyte that will be used in these batteries. The goal was to produce cells with 40 to 50 Ah to make up the Fulminea’s planned 100 kWh battery pack that its makers say will give it a WLTP range of 520 kilometers (323 miles) on one charge.

And while final specs have not been confirmed, Estrema says the Fulminea will weigh around 1,500 kilograms (3,307 pounds), considerably less than the similar Rimac Nevera whose weight is 2,150 kg (4,740 lbs). We’ll have to wait for this figure to be confirmed, but this weight difference will surely play in the newcomer’s favor around a track.