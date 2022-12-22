Mercedes is testing a Maybach version of its new EQS electric SUV, which it plans to launch in 2023. It was spied wearing considerably less camouflage than the Maybach EQS SUV prototype we saw back in August, now revealing its light cluster and bumper designs, as well as identical sheetmetal to the standard model.

The big purely ornamental grille will also be unique to the Maybach model and it will feature a vertical bar design very similar to what was shown on the concept. The wheels will also be unique and probably look a lot like the ones on the concept too.

The finished version of the Maybach EQS SUV will exude a lot more opulence than this prototype, though, as Mercedes is expected offer it with a two-tone paint scheme, as well as pinstripes and much more distinctive wheels. The biggest differences will surely be inside where this model may look substantially different to the standard model.

If we look at the concept, it has a completely different back seat arrangement with two individual seats that look like they are set further back for more leg room – it also won’t get the optional third row. The door panels and many trim pieces will have a different design too, with unique material choices that will really make the Maybach variant stand out and justify its price tag which could be in excess of $150,000.

The 56-inch Hyperscreen three-screen array will come as standard in the Maybach model and Mercedes will probably give the infotainment a visual makeover to make it look that extra bit more luxurious and more befitting of a model in its price bracket.

Mercedes has not shared what powertrain configuration it plans to put in the Maybach EQS SUV, although there’s a strong chance it will be shared with the EQS 580 model. It has a dual-motor setup with 536 horsepower and 633 pound-feet (858 Nm) of torque, which is enough for a 0 – 60 mph time of around 4.5 seconds; top speed is 130 mph (210 km/h).