Chrysler will launch its first electric vehicle in 2025 and it plans to have a full portfolio of EVs by 2028. At the start of 2022, the manufacturer showed off its Airflow Concept EV at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), and now it announced that it will show its “latest developments” at CES 2023, exactly one year after the design study was shown.

The press release doesn’t make it clear what Chrysler will reveal, announcing that the automaker will show “the first North American applications of new Stellantis connectivity and introduces the latest developments in its commitment to launch the first Chrysler battery electric vehicle in 2025 and offer a full battery electric portfolio in 2028.”

It could therefore be an updated version of last year’s Airflow EV concept, a new concept or no concept at all. To us it sounds like some sort of study will be shown, but we can’t be sure since Chrysler is being intentionally cryptic in its communication. The company will also show the first application in North America of parent company Stellantis’ connectivity tech.

Gallery: Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept

14 Photos

When it comes to the Chrysler Airflow concept, we already know that it’s built around the STLA Brain platform, which will make vehicles fully compatible with over-the-air updates. It also integrates the STLA SmartCockpit designed to “create a personalized experience for every passenger, with screens that can be simplified and grouped to individual needs and interests,” as well as STLA AutoDrive that can give the vehicle Level 3 autonomous driving capability.

Chrysler says the production version will be able to deliver between 350 and 400 miles (563 and 643 kilometers) of range from a full battery, it will be fast charging-compatible and 300 kW (402 horsepower) from its dual-motor all-wheel drive setup. If the manufacturer really is bringing a revised Airflow to CES 2023, then it’s likely that some of these numbers may change.

Stellantis will be present with more brands at CES, including ones it doesn’t even plan on offering in North America. For instance, Peugeot will bring its Inception Concept to the US, but only as a technical showcase. After some initial speculation that this could mean a return for Peugeot to America, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be the case as Stellantis will focus on the brands it already sells in the region.

Probably the biggest Stellantis EV reveal from next year’s CES has to be the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept, which previews the production version of the electric pickup that will directly rival the Ford F-150 Lightning, the GMC Sierra EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV.