Sandy Munro thinks very highly of Aptera and its solar electric three-wheeler, saying that it is the electric vehicle that will make sense even to those who would not otherwise consider one. The automotive engineer now famous for his teardowns says that Aptera’s sales projections for the next few years are somewhat conservative and in his view the startup will end up with more orders than it’s currently predicting it will have.

Aptera already has some 47,000 reservations for is solar EV, but according to Sandy, the number will go up once the vehicle launches and people experience and understand what it’s about. And the fact that it charges from the sun, which will make the the ownership experience cheaper and more fuss-free, and Sandy believes this will be the game-changing feature that will bring in the buyers.

He views the three-wheeler SEV not as a replacement for a conventional car, but as a new type of vehicle whose blend of traits will quickly make it popular. He notes that when talking about the Aptera with his more affluent acquaintances, they all deem it the perfect vehicle for their summer holiday homes, where they could just drive around on sun power and not have to worry as much about charging as they would with regular EV.

And it will also make sense for people for whom budget will be limited, both for the initial purchase as well as in terms of running costs, and the relatively low acquisition price and the fact that you will get free miles to drive around will boost its popularity among young people. Sandy really seems sold on the Aptera, which is expected to enter production next year when the first deliveries are also planned.