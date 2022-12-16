This week, we have news on EV Farming, Hyundai, Utilities And A Battery Loan: Our Top EV News for the week of Dec 16, 2022.

Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent.

Farming from a Phone

New Holland has revealed a prototype electric and autonomous tractor, the T4 Electric Power. Developed by the company's R&D center in Burr Ridge, Illinois, the tractor factory in Italy, and Monarch Tractor, the tractor is expected to go into production in late 2023.

It delivers up to 120 hp of engine power and up to 440 Nm of torque, with a battery pack capable of providing one day's work. The T4 Electric Power is equipped with sensors, cameras, and control units, allowing it to be operated autonomously and remotely via smartphone. It also has a “Shadow Follow Me” mode to allow multiple tractors to synchronize. I might be interested in this style of farming.

Hyundai Performance

Hyundai Motor Group will use silicon carbide (SiC) power modules to increase the range and performance of its electric vehicles. The South Korean automaker is using STMicroelectronic’s third-generation ACEPACK DRIVE SIC MOSFET technology in many of its Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) models. It covers power ratings of 180-300kW and a wide range of operating voltages.

The new power modules are smaller than traditional silicon power semiconductors and can support faster charging and better performance. ST will begin full production of the ACEPACK DRIVE in March 2023. Who doesn’t like better performance?

EV Owners Reducing Bills

Owners of EVs in California are reducing their own carbon footprints and are helping to lower utility bills for everyone else, according to a recent study funded by the Natural Resources Defense Council. Researchers at Synapse Energy Economics found that from 2012 to 2021, EV owners generated $1.7 billion in profits for utility companies.

Although EV customers use more electricity than others, they are cheap for utilities to serve because they mostly charge their cars during off-peak hours. As utilities are revenue-capped, the excess profits are returned to customers through lower rates. Sounds like a win-win.

A Billion, A Billion, A Billion

The US Department of Energy has approved a $2.5 billion loan to Ultium Cells, a General Motors and LG Energy Solution joint venture, to help fund the construction of new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facilities in Tennessee, Ohio, and Michigan. The facilities are expected to create more than 11,000 jobs across the three states, including more than 700 in the newly organized Warren facility in Ohio.

Ultium Cells will produce battery cells at the facilities to help meet the growing US consumer demand for EVs. The loan is the first under the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program exclusively for battery cell manufacturing.

