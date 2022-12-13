In November, new passenger car registrations in Germany increased by 31% year-over-year to 260,512, which is the highest monthly result in 17 months. This strong rebound also improved the year-to-date result to 2,337,039, reducing the year-over-year gap to just 2.4%.

However, the most important thing is the spectacular expansion of plug-in electric car sales to new all-time high levels.

Last month, 102,561 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Germany, which is 50% more than a year ago and the first-ever six-digit result. The market share increased to 39.4% (compared to 34.4% a year earlier) and also never was higher.

Both all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars set new monthly sales and market share records. We guess that in December things might be even better.

Results by type:

BEVs: 57,980 – up 44% at 22.3% market share

PHEVs: 44,581 – up 60% at 17.1% market share

Total: 102,561 – up 50% at 39.4% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – November 2022

So far this year, more than 658,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany:

BEVs: 366,234 – up 19% at 15.7% market share

PHEVs: 292,292 – down 0.1% at 12.5% market share

Total: 658,526 – up 10% at 28.2% market share

For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, a total of over 681,000 plug-in cars were registered.

Top brands

In November, the Volkswagen brand once again was the top one in terms of plug-in electric car registrations (12,542). However, in terms of battery-electric car registrations, #1 was Tesla (10,819 compared to 8,648 VW).

This outstanding result allowed Tesla to also move ahead of Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW in terms of the overall number of rechargeable car registrations.

Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 2,000) last month:

Volkswagen: 12542 - 8648 BEVs and 3894 PHEVs

Tesla: 10819 - 10819 BEVs

Mercedes-Benz: 10499 - 3350 BEVs and 7149 PHEVs

Audi: 7052 - 3241 BEVs and 3811 PHEVs

BMW: 5891 - 1262 BEVs and 4629 PHEVs

Ford: 5086 - 387 BEVs and 4699 PHEVs

SEAT: 4902 - 2089 BEVs and 2813 PHEVs

Opel: 4815 - 3072 BEVs and 1743 PHEVs

Hyundai: 4810 - 3275 BEVs and 1535 PHEVs

Fiat: 3989 - 3989 BEVs and PHEVs

Kia: 3086 - 867 BEVs and 2219 PHEVs

Volvo: 3040 - 1158 BEVs and 1882 PHEVs

Renault: 3019 - 2861 BEVs and 158 PHEVs

Skoda: 2366 - 1121 BEVs and 1245 PHEVs

Peugeot: 2339 - 1551 BEVs and 788 PHEVs

Dacia: 2035 - 2035 BEVs

Year-to-date the list (at least 20,000 plug-ins):

Volkswagen: 72113 - 46403 BEVs and 25710 PHEVs

Mercedes-Benz: 66271 - 20597 BEVs and 45674 PHEVs

BMW: 56292 - 18964 BEVs and 37328 PHEVs

Tesla: 52462 - 52462 BEVs

Audi: 48414 - 23410 BEVs and 25004 PHEVs

Hyundai: 38413 - 26510 BEVs and 11903 PHEVs

SEAT: 31417 - 9191 BEVs and 22226 PHEVs

Opel: 27267 - 21397 BEVs and 5870 PHEVs

Ford: 26488 - 4485 BEVs and 22003 PHEVs

Kia: 25367 - 9421 BEVs and 15946 PHEVs

Renault: 24206 - 21224 BEVs and 2982 PHEVs

Fiat: 23305 - 23305 BEVs

Top models

In November, the Tesla Model 3 noted an impressive number of 6,811 new registrations (compared to 3,867 Model Y), most likely related to a massive delivery from China.

The Fiat 500 electric (3,904) was not able to keep up with such a sales surge and dropped one position in the year-to-date ranking to third, behind two Teslas.

Other great-selling all-electric models were the Volkswagen ID.3 (3,619) and Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 counted together (2,871).

The top all-electric models year-to-date:

Tesla Model Y - 28,044

Tesla Model 3 - 24,275

Fiat 500 electric - 23,123

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 - 17,656

Volkswagen ID.3 - 16,421

Hyundai Kona Electric - 13,667

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 11,248

Audi e-tron - 11,084

Volkswagen e-up! - 10,998

Skoda Enyaq iV - 10,921

Opel Corsa-e - 10,867

Audi Q4 e-tron - 10,198

Dacia Spring - 10,308

BMW i3 - 9,668

MINI Cooper SE - 9,118

Renault ZOE - 8,990

Official stats (KBA):