New passenger car registrations in France increased in November by nearly 10% year-over-year to 133,961. This improved the year-to-date result to 1.37 million, but it's still almost 9% less than a year ago.

Meanwhile, plug-in electric cars slightly outpaced the general market's growth, once again expanding their share.

According to L’Avere-France, last month some 34,912 new plug-in vehicles were registered in France (up 16% year-over-year), including 32,614 passenger plug-in cars (up 14%), which represents 24.3% of the market (vs. 23.4% a year ago).

The most important thing for us is that passenger all-electric car sales increased by almost 24% and over 20,000 units, taking over 15% of the market.

Light commercial all-electric vehicles also are doing great with the third consecutive monthly record (2,265 units, up 65% year-over-year).

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

Passenger BEVs: 20,274 (up 23.5%) at 15.1% market share

Passenger PHEVs: 12,340 (up 1.5%) at 9.2% market share

Light commercial BEVs: 2,265 (up 65%) at 7.8% market share

Light commercial PHEVs: 33 (down 27%)

Total plug-ins: 34,912 (up 16%)

Plug-in car sales in France – November 2022

So far this year, more than 304,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in France.

Registrations year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 177,985 (up 28%) at 13.0% market share

Passenger PHEVs: 112,003 (down 11%) at 8.2% market share

Light commercial BEVs: 13,873 (up 31%)

Light commercial PHEVs: 527

Total plug-ins: 304,404 (up 10%)

For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, over 315,000 plug-ins were registered in France.

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

The most registered electric models in November were the Tesla Model Y (2,891) and the Tesla Model 3 (2,809). Those results were so good that not only was no other plug-in model even close, but the Tesla duo managed to take 10th and 11th position overall.

It's worth noting that the Tesla Model Y was also the #1 BEV in the UK and in Norway.

The best of the rest in France happens to be the Dacia Spring (1,954), followed by the all-new Renault Megane E-Tech (1,783).

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations are provided by L’Avere-France: