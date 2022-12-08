HOVSCO’s HovBeta 2.0 Folding E-Bike Is Small Yet Versatile

Many new e-bike companies are positioning their products as useful all-rounders with the hefty claim of being able to replace your car. This claim doesn’t always hold water, but if you’re one of the thousands of people who use their car to commute alone—and without any luggage—on a daily basis, then this claim could surely work for you. Indeed, modern-day e-bikes are so much more than just regular bicycles with electric motors.

This is surely the case with the HovBeta 2.0, an unassuming little electric two-wheeler from Canadian e-bike maker HOVSCO. The HovBeta 2.0 looks small, simple, and practical, because that's exactly what it is. HOVSCO has done away with unnecessary bells and whistles, and provided us with most of the stuff we need in a practical everyday e-bike. The result? A $1,800 electric runabout that packs much more utility than its price tag suggests.

For starters, the HovBeta 2.0 has a folding frame, which means that it’ll make for an agreeable urban companion, even in cities where cycling infrastructure leaves plenty to be desired. Complementing its foldable frame is a pair of fat, all-terrain tires, which means that should your desire to explore go beyond the confines of paved roads, the HovBeta will be more than happy to oblige. Complementing this bike’s adventurous nature is a front suspension fork, tall handlebars, and hydraulic disc brakes on both ends for sure stops.

As for performance, you’re looking at a Sutto hub-mounted motor. This motor, which is made by Bafang, has a nominal output of 750 watts with a max torque rating of 85 Nm, or 62.5 lb-ft. This makes it capable of flattening the steepest hills, be it on pavement or gravel, while providing a lot of juice for your commutes to school, work, or the grocery store. HOVSCO has thrown in a downtube-mounted battery pack in order to keep the bike looking clean. The 720-watt-hour unit is said to provide up to 60 miles of range on a single charge on pedal assist. Meanwhile, if you spoil yourself with the throttle, you’re looking at just 40 miles of range.

At the end of the day, HOVSCO hopes that you’d purchase the HovBeta 2.0 as a vehicle to replace your car on daily commutes. It makes this possible by offering a wide selection of optional extras designed to enhance the bike’s utility even further. For instance, you can throw on a set of fenders, cargo racks, or even a passenger seat. Overall, the bike isn’t all too heavy at just 30 kilograms, so you could very easily load it onto the back of a van or SUV and use it for your trips in and out of the city.