E-Cells’ New Super Monarch Is A Powerful AWD Electric Bike

Electric bikes and scooters are getting crazier and crazier by the day, so much so that some of their features are borderline excessive. But hey, you know what they say—it’s better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it. Perhaps this is why today's crop of e-bikes are so over-equipped with features.

Take, for example, the E-Cells Super Monarch. The Nevada-based e-bike manufacturer has quite a few impressive electric bikes in its roster, but the Super Monarch, as its name suggests, is undoubtedly the king of performance-oriented e-bikes, at least as far as E-Cells is concerned. To kick things off, the Super Monarch has a pretty long name. Its full name is actually the E-Cells Super Monarch AWD 1500W Dual Crown Limited Edition (*inhales*). From that alone, it’s pretty clear to see that this bike is loaded chock full of features.

To kick things off, the Super Monarch is clearly designed as an off-road electric bike, but it’s certainly equipped with more features than it needs in order to conquer even the gnarliest terrain. For starters, we find a dual-suspension setup with a RockShox Monarch RL rear shock and a dual crown fork with long suspension travel. It comes to a stop with Tektro Augira four-piston hydraulic brakes on either end, and is equipped with a Shimano Deore ten-speed transmission. Now, if all those features seem rather commonplace, that’s all about to change.

Diving into the performance of this bike, the Super Monarch is equipped with a dual-motor system, allowing it to be an all-wheel-drive electric bicycle. More specifically, each of the motors on the Super Monarch have a nominal output of 750 watts, which when combined, means that the bike has a total nominal output of 1,500 watts. It’s important to note that the peak output is much more than this, so expect a riot of a ride if you ever get your hands on one of these two-wheeled beasts.

Moving onto the battery side of things, the Super Monarch is packing a pair of 52V battery packs which, when combined, provide a total capacity of 1,638 watt-hours. Furthermore, the battery packs can be run either together or independently, allowing you to carry just one battery on shorter trips to save some weight. Speaking of weight, the Super Monarch is by no means a lightweight machine, as it tips the scales at a hefty 43 kilograms. It’s heavy on the wallet, too, as it retails for a whopping $5,995 USD. Having said that, if you order this beastly bike now, you could save a couple-hundred dollars, as it’s on sale for $5,095 USD.