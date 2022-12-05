Tesla continues to break records in China amid constant adversity. However, according to a recent article published by Teslarati, several media organizations have reported that Tesla may cut production at its Giga Shanghai factory by as much as 20 percent. It seems the media reports were speculation, and Tesla China has already pushed back against the "news."

Tesla China has been pushing back against reports of demand issues in China as well. The automaker just set a new record for China-made EV sales in November 2022, it has reportedly shipped out more exports this quarter than in the past, and it already set a new export record in October 2022 after just setting a record for both overall sales and exports in September.

With all of that said, Tesla has significantly reduced delivery times in China. The EV maker had already lowered prices and added some incentives to entice people to consider purchasing a Model 3 or Model Y sooner rather than later.

As you can see, it seems there are two sides to the story, and it makes sense that people would be concerned that Tesla is facing a demand issue in China. However, the reduced wait times can also be attributed to the fact that upgrades have improved the EV maker's production rate at Giga Shanghai substantially.

CEO Elon Musk has also said in the past that Tesla raised prices when delivery times were getting out of control, and it seems incentives faded away when demand skyrocketed as well. Now that Tesla is finally able to produce EVs quickly enough to deliver them in a more timely fashion, the high prices and lack of incentives may not be necessary.

Interestingly, just ahead of Tesla's news about record-breaking sales in China this November, multiple media outlets reported that the automaker is considering cutting production in the country by up to 20 percent this month.

Tesla fan, owner, and podcast host Rob Maurer actually pointed to the potential for the automaker to cut back production by about 4,500 EVs starting next week. He noted that while he has a reliable source, a second source couldn't substantiate the information.

Bloomberg also said that "people familiar with the matter" shared that Tesla was planning on slowing production in China by 20 percent. Meanwhile, Reuters reported that just Model Y production in China would see the alleged 20-percent production reduction.

After all of the reports surfaced, some Tesla fans asked CEO Elon Musk to confirm. Not long thereafter, Tesla China came forward with an official statement suggesting that the media reports about production cuts at Giga Shanghai were not true.