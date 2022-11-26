Hyundai Mobis, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, plans to build an EV Power Electric system plant in Bryan County, Georgia to support Hyundai Motor Group's electrification efforts.

The South Korean company intends to start construction of the 1,200,000-square-foot facility as early as in January 2023, so the plant would be ready for production in 2024.

The main topics are EV Power Electric systems (over 900,000 units annually) and Integrated Charging Control Units (450,000 units annually), which will be used by the Hyundai Motor Group's EV plants in the US:

the recently announced Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) factory, which will also be located in Bryan County, Georgia

the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) factory in Montgomery, Alabama

the Kia Georgia plant

Hyundai Mobis estimates that the new plants will cost $926 million and is expected to create 1,500 new jobs.

Let's note that Hyundai Mobis already has a manufacturing facility in Georgia - in West Point, with almost 1,200 employees, which supplies automotive manufacturers with complete cockpit modules, chassis modules, as well as bumper assemblies.

The addition of EV-related manufacturing plant in the US is a natural consequence of the decision made by the Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai, Kia and Genesis) to produce electric cars in the US at several of its sites.

H.S. Oh, Vice President of Hyundai Mobis Electric Powertrain Business Unit said:

“Hyundai Mobis’ investment project in Bryan County reflects an acceleration in the development of the EV supply chain in Georgia’s auto industry. We’re going to be a major production player in the EV market, and that’s going to trigger more growth within the sector. Mobis is looking forward to providing high-quality work opportunities to the growing local workforce.”

That's a big win for Georgia and another sign that mass electrification is just around the corner.

Hyundai Mobis EV Power Electric system plant in brief: