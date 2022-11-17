With the demand for EVs rising and a host of compelling new electric options coming to market, some automakers are doing everything they can to attract buyers. As Nissan leaves its Leaf behind and moves forward with its brand-new Ariya two-row electric SUV, the company has announced a new customer car package to help people transition to an EV.

Nissan says it's aiming to make electric car ownership easier so that people coming from gas cars can enjoy an EV without any of the potential hassles. The Japanese automaker just published a press release highlighting its new customer care product coined EV Carefree+. Just yesterday, Nissan announced the package at the Los Angeles Auto Show’s AutoMobility LA.

The new EV Carefree+ package will work to deliver Nissan Ariya and Leaf owners with all-inclusive benefits that should help them navigate the futuristic vehicles without stress. Creating a positive experience for EV owners from the beginning may be paramount for automakers hoping to successfully transition their lineups to electric-only in the future.

Nissan calls its new package "one of the most comprehensive offerings in the industry for electric vehicle buyers." EV Carefree+ puts together four "pillars" to support EV owners going forward, including EV Charging Assistance, Included Maintenance, EV Battery Health Assurance, and EV Roadside Assistance.

As you can see, the fact that all four are included makes Nissan's package stand out. It's not uncommon these days for cars to offer included maintenance or roadside assistance, at least for a period of time. However, the EV charging and battery-related assistance should work to appeal to electric car shoppers, especially those who may still be skeptical about making the switch from a gas car to an EV.

Nissan spells out the details of each of the four pillars. We've briefly summarized the categories as follows:

EV Charging Assistance:

Complimentary fast charging for 2023 Ariya and Leaf on multiple charging networks, within a $100 EVgo2 credit.

Seamless home charging solutions via Wallbox3.

Included Maintenance:

Complimentary scheduled maintenance for three years or 36,000 miles.

Tire Hazard Protection

EV Battery Health Assurance:

Nissan covers its EVs with an 8-year/100,000-mile battery warranty, which is typical across the industry.

For peace of mind, Nissan's trained EV technicians offer comprehensive inspections that are specifically related to EV battery health.

EV Roadside Assistance:

24/7 Roadside Assistance for three years or 36,000 miles (including a tow if your battery dies)

Nissan says EV Carefree+ will be available for future electric vehicles. The automaker's US director for marketing and sale strategy Aditya Jairaj shared: