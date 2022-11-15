New E-Bike Brand Peddle Debuts Four New City-Focused Electric Bikes

Peddle is a new U.K.-based e-bike company that looks to play in the entry-level to mid-tier price range. The company recently released four new models that are designed primarily for all-around city use, and a tinge of off-road exploration. The brand has a particular focus on value-for-money, and offers its bikes with a lot of accessories which you’d commonly find as add-ons with other brands.

Starting things off with the essentials, Peddle’s bikes are outfitted from the factory with essential accessories designed to make them tractable in the urban environment. For example, they get a Yale security lock, handlebar cover, multi-tool, and emergency mini-pump. Convenient add-ons such as a spare charger, cup holder, and BikeRegister security tag are thrown in, as well. All bikes in the Peddle lineup come fitted with an LCD display and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to access pertinent ride stats and info about their machines.

Specifically, Peddle’s e-bike lineup consists of the Go commuter, the Step and Ride city e-bikes, and the Pro rugged all-rounder. The Go is the most affordable of the bunch, retailing for just £1,599 ($1,881). It sports an alloy frame and foldable handlebar and pedals for convenient storage and transit. It also weighs just 21 kilograms making it easy to lift up a flight of stairs, or load onto the back of a pickup or van. Up next, the Step and Ride city models retail for £1,799 ($2,116) each, and are designed with commuting and practicality in mind. The Step has a step-through frame, while the Ride has a standard hybrid frame.

The three entry-level bikes in Peddle’s lineup make use of a rear hub mounted motor mated to a 36V, 10-Ah lithium-ion battery pack integrated into the frame. According to Peddle, the bikes have a range of around 35 miles on a single charge in optimum conditions. Furthermore, the bikes are equipped with a seven-speed Shimano Tourney drivetrain, allowing you to pedal seamlessly alongside the electric motor.

At the top of the food chain sits the Peddle Pro. Retailing for £2,599 ($3,057), this adventurous e-bike is clearly a cut above the rest, and is designed for much longer rides. It packs a Motinova Volans Plus Central Drive motor mated to a Samsung 17.5-Ah battery pack. It offers more than double the range of its siblings at 80 miles to a charge. Additionally, it’s packing much more premium componentry such as an SR Suntour suspension fork, a nine-speed Shimano Alivio groupset, and CST all-terrain tires.