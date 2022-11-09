Porsche announced that on November 7, 2022, the 100,000th Taycan rolled off the production line.

The company started production of the Porsche Taycan at the main plant in Zuffenhausen in September 2019, which means that it's already been a little over three years since everything started.

The jubilee vehicle happens to be a Neptune Blue Taycan Turbo S, destined for a customer in the United Kingdom.

Kevin Giek, Vice President Model Line Taycan said:

“We are very pleased to have reached this milestone in production history so quickly – despite the recent challenges posed by the semiconductor shortage and the volatile Covid situation. With the Taycan, we have made a decidedly successful start in the electric age.”

Porsche notes that the Taycan is currently available in three body styles: the Taycan sports sedan, Taycan Cross Turismo and Taycan Sport Turismo, each in up to five powertrain configurations.

The top three markets for the Porsche Taycan are the US, China and the UK/Republic of Ireland counted together.

The Porsche Taycan 4S has the longest range of up to 513 km (319 miles) according to the WLTP test cycle, while the Taycan Turbo S is the fastest production electric car on the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a record of 7 minutes 33 seconds (compared to 7 minutes and 35.579 seconds in the case of the Tesla Model S Plaid).

Porsche reports that "many" of its customers already covered well over 100,000 km (62,000 miles) in their Taycans. One of the top results is now approaching 200,000 km (124,000 miles) with little to no maintenance issues.

"Jean-Hubert Revolon has already driven more than 188,119 kilometres in his Taycan 4S since mid-August 2020. The transport entrepreneur lives in the Lyon area and has already driven his Porsche in almost all of France's neighbouring countries, covering daily distances of up to 1,200 km." "...the 43-year-old says none of his many cars have ever been as reliable as his Taycan 4S. Only one suspension sensor has needed to be replaced so far."

Due to manufacturing constraints, Porsche Taycan sales decreased year-over-year in the recent quarters to 6,196 units in Q3 and 25,073 year-to-date. In 2021, the company sold more than 41,000 units, which will likely not be possible in 2022.