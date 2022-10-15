Porsche reports that its global car sales increased during the third quarter of 2022 by 19% year-over-year to 75,652. Year-to-date, the company sold 221,512, which is 2% more than a year ago.

Despite these positive results, Porsche's all-electric car sales decreased year-over-year for the second consecutive quarter, reaching the lowest result since the market launch of the Taycan model in early 2020.

According to the report, the company sold some 6,196 Taycans (Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo and Taycan GTS) in Q3 (down 30% year-over-year). That's a pretty significant decrease and the BEV share out of Porsche's total volume also dropped to 8.2%.

The company explained that deliveries declined "due to supply chain-related bottlenecks and declining parts availability".

"Both of these factors particularly affect the electric sports car while the order book for the Taycan remains large."

In other words, production is constrained and, in Q3, the volume was about half of the peak in Q4 2021 (12,656).

Porsche Taycan sales in Q3 2022

So far this year, Porsche delivered 25,073 all-electric cars to customers (down -12.5% year-over-year), which is also 11.3% of the total volume.

Unfortunately, the model is now outsold not only by the 911 but also by the Panamera (marginally). There is a chance that the Porsche Taycan will return to third position in the future, but probably not this year.

Porsche sales by mode - Q1-Q3 2022:

Cayenne: 66,769

Macan: 59,604

911: 30,611

Panamera: 25,452

Taycan (all versions): 25,073 (down 12%) and 8.2% of the total volume

including 5,774 in the US (down 20%)

including 5,774 in the US (down 20%) 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman: 14,003

Total: 221,512 (up 2%)

For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, the company more than doubled electric car sales to 41,296 (up 106% year-over-year), which was also 13.7% of the total volume.

Cumulatively, Porsche sold more than 86,000 Taycans globally (including over 37,000 during the last 12 months).

Porsche does not report the number of plug-in hybrid sales (Cayenne and Panamera), but we guess that they would also have a noticeable share out of the total volume.

Porsche sales by market:

